Recording Secretary Nathan Finn on Preparing for the Annual Meeting

Recording Secretary Nathan Finn says preparations are well underway to hear from Southern Baptists at the 2026 SBC Annual Meeting and to capture the reports, motions and actions taken in Orlando.

In a recent interview with Jonathan Howe on the “Road to Orlando” video series, Finn points messengers to resources that will be helpful to them before and during the annual meeting.

“The Book of Reports is the most important snapshot that we take of Southern Baptist life in between annual meetings of the convention,” he said.

The Book of Reports in digital form is available at the SBC website, in the annual meeting app, and print copies will be available in Orlando.

“It is a combination of all of the facts and figures that are reported out by our various entities and boards,” Finn said, “This is where you can know what the budget is over here and what services have been provided over there.”

As the meeting unfolds, Finn encourages messengers to find the Daily Bulletin in digital form in the annual meeting app or in print form in the main hall.

“It’s basically a play by play of what’s happening,” he said. “Who came to the microphone? What motion did they make? What were the resolutions or whatever the case might be.”

Finn says the information in the Daily Bulletin is the first draft of the information that comprises the SBC Annual, the yearly summary of the annual meeting and the work of the convention.

Messengers are invited to do more than observe or read about the annual meeting; they’re invited to participate.

For first-time messengers or those who have attended but never been a part of the decision-making process, Finn recommends Messenger Orientation.

“Messenger Orientation is the very best place to get your questions answered about what the SBC is and how it works and all the different facets of the annual meeting prior to the start of the annual meeting.”

Orientation will be held Monday, June 8, from 4:30–5:15 p.m. in Room 312 A-C of the Orange County Convention Center.

A number of the meeting’s leaders will be available during the meeting to help messengers.

“They’re there to answer questions like, ‘What’s the difference between a motion and a resolution?’ Or ‘What sort of language do I need to use so that my motions not ruled out of order?’”

For those wanting to make a motion at the meeting, Finn highly encourages them to pre-file their motion.

“Pre-filing enables you, as a messenger, to go ahead and be thinking through all the details of exactly what you’re going to say. Because sometimes when you’re standing up there and you might get befuddled when you hear yourself on the microphone or you realize that there are 10,000 people listening to you or whatever.”

He says pre-filing also helps him better serve the messenger.

“It gives me a chance, as the recording secretary, to see exactly what you’ve said.”

To see the full interview with Finn, visit the Baptist Press YouTube Channel.