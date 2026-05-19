South Carolina’s Cory Horton to Lead SBC 2026 Committee on Committees 

Southern Baptist Convention President Clint Pressley has announced his appointments to the 2026 Committee on Committees. Pressley, pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., has named Cory Horton, pastor, Brushy Creek Baptist, Taylors, S.C., as chair; and Mat Alexander, First Baptist, Gadsden, Ala., as vice chair.

The Committee on Committees is composed of 68 members, two from each of the 34 states and regions qualified for representation. Also serving from South Carolina is Dallas Wilson, Upstate, Simpsonville.

The committee is tasked with nominating members to serve on the 2026-2027 Committee on Nominations. Horton is scheduled to present the slate of nominees to messengers during the Tuesday morning session of the SBC Annual Meeting, June 9–10, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.