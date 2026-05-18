Thompson Named Head Coach of Anderson Trojans Basketball 

Anderson University Athletics announced the appointment of Ben Thompson as the next Head Men’s Basketball Coach. Thompson brings nearly two decades of collegiate coaching experience spanning Division I, II, and III programs, a championship-winning record, and a deep commitment to developing student-athletes of high character — on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.

“I’m so appreciative and excited about the opportunity to be named the next Head Men’s Basketball coach at Anderson University,” commented Thompson. “I’m also incredibly humbled and grateful for the belief that president Dr. Evans Whitaker and VP for Athletics Dr. Bert Epting have in me and in our vision for the future of Trojans men’s basketball. The faith-based Christian culture at Anderson is an ideal fit for us. My family and I are so excited to move to the electric city and graft ourselves into the Anderson community. We can’t wait to get started, Go Trojans!”

“We are so excited to welcome Coach Thompson and his family to Anderson,” added Epting. “He brings great experience, great faith, and great energy to a program that continues to build its relevance on the national stage. We can’t wait for Coach Thompson to get started and look forward to seeing him lead Trojans basketball for many years to come.”

A Championship Pedigree Built Over Nearly Two Decades

Thompson arrives at Anderson with a coaching career that spans nearly every level of collegiate basketball. As a head coach, he spent almost eight years leading programs at SUNY Canton (Canton, N.Y.) and Emory & Henry University (Emory, Va.), where he compiled a record that includes multiple conference championships, national rankings, and historic program milestones — often accomplished with far fewer resources than his competitors.

At SUNY Canton, Thompson guided the program through a pivotal transition to NCAA Division III while simultaneously transforming its culture and competitive standing. In his very first full season (2016–2017), he led the Kangaroos to an undefeated ACAA Conference record and the program’s first-ever conference championship — along with its first-ever NCAA-sponsored postseason berth and postseason victory. The following season, his squad ranked 1st in the nation in blocks per game and set program records in fan attendance (565 per game), team GPA (3.04 and 3.11 in back-to-back semesters), and fundraising — more than doubling any previous fiscal year.

Thompson carried that momentum to Emory & Henry University in 2019, where he engineered the largest single-season turnaround in program history (+14 wins) and led the Wasps to their first-ever votes in the Division II Top 25 national poll. His teams finished top 10 nationally in multiple offensive categories, including 6th in assists per game (18.2), 6th in offensive rebounds per game (14.27), and 7th in scoring (88.1 points per game). He also boosted the team GPA from 2.4 upon arrival to an impressive 3.59 and set both fundraising and community service records during his tenure.

National Championship Finalist & Division I Roots

Before becoming a head coach, Thompson served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Lincoln Memorial University (Harrogate, Tenn.) in 2015–2016, where he was part of one of the most dominant teams in recent Division II history. That squad finished 34-3 overall with a perfect 22-0 conference record — the first team in SAC history to go undefeated in conference play — before advancing all the way to the NCAA Division II National Championship game. The Railsplitters led the nation in three-point percentage (44.6 percent) and ranked 1st in the NABC Coaches Poll for 89 consecutive weeks, the second-longest streak in NCAA history.

Thompson’s Division I experience includes stints at Virginia Tech, UNC-Greensboro, and Virginia Military Institute (VMI). At VMI in 2014–2015, he was named one of the Top 5 Assistant Coaches in the Southern Conference by NextUpRecruits.com At Virginia Tech, he was part of staffs that participated in both the NCAA Tournament and the NIT, and was invited to the prestigious Villa 6 Symposium for the top young coaches in the industry. In 2023, Thompson became the only non-Division I head coach ever invited to the TopConnect Symposium, a testament to the respect he has earned across all levels of the game.

Elite Recruiter & Player Developer

Throughout his career, Thompson has recruited and developed more than 40 professional players and numerous All-Conference selections. At UNC-Pembroke, he helped engineer back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in over 20 years and recruited Brandon Watts — the winningest player in Braves program history. His teams have consistently improved GPAs at every stop, reflecting his belief that success in the classroom is as important as success on the court.

In the summer of 2018, Thompson was selected to serve as head coach of the USA Basketball Division III Select Team on their Brazil Tour — leading Team USA to an undefeated record (5-0), the first team in tour history to accomplish the feat, with an average margin of victory of 33.6 points per game.

Proven Fundraiser with Deep Community Roots

Beyond the court, Thompson has demonstrated exceptional ability as a fundraiser and community builder. In his most recent role as Major Gifts Officer at High Point University, he raised over $1.7 million since October 2024 while managing a portfolio of more than 400 constituents. He has set fundraising records at both SUNY Canton and Emory & Henry, and is deeply committed to community service initiatives — from youth clinics to Special Olympics to charity tournaments benefiting cancer patients.

Thompson holds a Bachelor of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Science in Physical Education with Sports Promotion, both from Virginia Tech. He is a proud Christian and, along with his family, has been an active member of Midway Baptist Church in High Point, N.C.

— Michael Sanders is associate athletic director for athletic communications at Anderson University.