Who Will Succeed the Longest-serving Governor in S.C. History?

South Carolina is no stranger to the longevity of its political leaders. Sen. Strom Thurmond served just one term as governor of South Carolina (1947–1951) but his service as senior senator in Washington stretched from 1956 to 2003 — a mind-boggling 48 years in D.C.! His longevity is closely followed by Sen. Ernest “Fritz” Hollings, who also served one term as governor (1959–1963) and then served as the “junior” U.S. senator for almost 39 years.

Rep. James E. “Jim” Clyburn has a chance at becoming the longest-serving member of Congress in South Carolina history. He represents the 6th Congressional District, an office he has held since 1993 (33 years). He is running for reelection, and if he is successful and serves out his term, he will eclipse the record set by John L. McMillan, who served for 34 years from 1939–1973.

On Jan. 22, 2025, Gov. Henry McMaster made history as the longest-serving governor in South Carolina’s 250-year history. His path to the governor’s mansion was a masterpiece of political patience and perseverance. Before becoming governor in early 2017, he served as lieutenant governor in 2014. Gov. McMaster began his public service career in 1981 when President Ronald Reagan appointed him as U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina. He served on various state boards and agencies throughout the 1990s and into the early to mid-2000s. From 1993 to 2002, he was the chairman of the state Republican Party and later served as Attorney General from 2003 to 2011.

In 2016, Lt. Gov. McMaster was one of the first South Carolina statewide elected officials to endorse then-candidate Donald Trump. Trump won the White House, and in early 2017, he appointed South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. On Jan. 24, 2017, Lt. Gov. McMaster took the oath of office as governor. He completed Haley’s term and won reelection twice with substantial majorities of the vote. His considerable influence over South Carolina politics and culture, particularly from a biblical worldview, will be the subject of a future column.

The race to succeed Gov. McMaster is gaining steam with a crowded list of candidates (seven Republicans and three Democrats) campaigning hard ahead of the June 9 gubernatorial primary. Republican candidates include four-term S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson. He is running as a combat veteran, a proven prosecutor, and a battle-tested conservative. S.C. District 11 Sen. Josh Kimbrell is running as a “reformer with results” who will “restore South Carolina’s founding principles and empower its people.”

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette is the state’s first female to serve as lieutenant governor. Her campaign website points to her record of conservative leadership and America First principles. U.S. House Rep. Ralph Norman (District 5) is running as a state government outsider who will “shake things up, clean up Columbia, and knock down the corrupt political establishment.”

U.S. House Rep. Nancy Mace’s (District 1) website lists her top three issues as “inflation and cost of living, roads and bridges, and illegal immigration.” Rom Reddy, entrepreneur and founder of DOGE SC (not affiliated with the federal initiative) says, “It’s time for something different” in South Carolina. His campaign has committed to not “take donations or seek political endorsements.” Also vying for the Republican nomination for governor is Jacqueline Hicks Dubose. According to the South Carolina Daily Gazette, she is a 61-year-old mother of four adult children from Darlington County and owner of a Hartsville cleaning company. Her campaign slogan is “keeping South Carolina out of the red” by getting “people back to work.”

Three Democrats are seeking their party’s nomination to replace Gov. McMaster. State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (District 52) says he is running on his record as a problem solver in Columbia. His top three issues are affordability, infrastructure, and families. Mullins McLeod is the founder of the McLeod Law Group in Charleston. He is running as a servant leader who will “belong to the people and not the for-profits.” Billy Webster is an entrepreneur (24 Bojangles) who is running to improve healthcare, repair infrastructure, and bring down the cost of living.

Prayerfully consider these candidates. Go to their campaign websites, read their platforms, and watch for interviews, forums, and debates. Let the principles of God’s Word guide you, and please vote in the June 9 primary.

— Tony Beam is senior director of Church and Community Engagement at North Greenville University and policy consultant for SCBaptists.