Discipled Every Sunday: The Priority of Corporate Worship in Christian Discipleship

(Editors’ note: this article was originally published at 9Marks)

For many Christians, corporate worship and discipleship appear to have little connection. Though it’s called corporate worship, many churchgoers think of it in individualistic terms—“Sure, there are other people in the room with me, but we’re all here for our own experience with Jesus.” Discipleship, meanwhile, is reduced to one-on-one relationships as fellow members spur one another on in Bible reading and prayer (which are obviously good things).

Given how myopically we tend to view worship and discipleship, it’s not surprising that many churches fail to connect the two. But since corporate worship is so spiritually formative, churches should view it as part of a comprehensive approach to discipleship. This is best accomplished through three interrelated stories: the Bible’s story (biblical theology), the church’s story (historical theology), and our own stories (practical theology).

Biblical Theology and Corporate Worship

Scripture reveals that corporate worship is not peripheral to God’s people but woven into the very purpose of creation and the goal of redemption. Adam is not only created in the imago Dei, or image of God, but also as homo liturgicus, a worshiping person. And Adam’s worship was never intended to remain private. His commission to “be fruitful and multiply” (Gen. 1:28) implies the expansion of worshipers to the ends of the earth (cf. Hab. 2:14).

Yet this commission is almost immediately threatened by sin’s entrance onto the scene. After the fall (Gen. 3), the biblical storyline reads like a history of worship under assault: sacred purpose distorted, sacred space defiled, and sacred service redirected toward false gods. But God does not abandon his design. Instead, he initiates a long reclamation project to build a worshiping people through successive covenants. From Noah to Abraham to Moses to King David, God progressively reestablishes access for his people to himself with a renewed call to faithful worship.

Access to God reaches its fulfillment in our Lord Jesus Christ. In him our sacred purpose of enjoying communion with God is restored through his atoning grace and intercessory work at the Father’s right hand. Sacred space is reclaimed as Emmanuel—God with us—tabernacles among us (John 1:14). Sacred service is renewed as believers minister as a royal priesthood and a kingdom of priests (1 Pet. 2:9; Rev. 5:10), following the lead of our chief liturgist, the Lord Jesus (Heb. 8:1).

Finally, Revelation tells of redeemed saints from every nation gathered around the throne in a cosmic “holy of holies,” praising Jesus the Lamb for all eternity. This is the end toward which the entire storyline moves: God glorified through a redeemed community worshiping him together forever.

To neglect the corporate character of worship is not merely to misunderstand a church practice—it is to misunderstand the purpose of creation and redemption. Corporate worship is the divinely intended arena where God forms, nourishes, and gathers his people for his glory. Therefore, churches must help their members grasp the glorious privilege they have each Lord’s Day.

While corporate worship is integral to the Bible’s overarching story, the church’s story reveals how believers through the ages have embraced—and at times forgotten—this sacred calling.

Historical Theology and Corporate Worship

Nick Needham writes, “Any serious consideration of worship must take into account the history of worship, as a sort of running commentary on Scripture—embodied in practice and preserved in literary monuments, especially liturgies.”

For instance, the Bohemian reformer Jan Hus gave his life to recover the doctrine of the priesthood of all believers. This doctrine helps Christians understand why we can pray and sing directly to God rather than through human mediators. Or consider how the clergy-dominated medieval Mass reveals the recurring danger of performative worship. Perhaps recognizing this danger could change our perspective on modern services where a handful of musicians on a stage overshadow or silence the congregation’s voice.

In our day consumerism, individualism, and digital distraction produce their own powerful liturgies that shape worshipers long before they arrive on Sunday. When church leaders ignore this, they leave congregations vulnerable to these competing influences.

Practical Theology and Corporate Worship

As church members grasp the Bible’s story of worship and the church’s story through the ages, they should increasingly see that congregational worship is God’s gift to them. They are entering the sacred space of Christ’s new covenant temple—his church—where their holy calling is “to proclaim the excellencies” of the One who called them out of darkness and into his marvelous light (1 Pet. 2:9).

This grand vision of worship affects our discipleship in many practical ways. For example, when a believer comes to worship with a heavy heart and sees a brother across the aisle praising Jesus even as he’s suffering from an incurable disease, his own hope is rekindled. Or when a hymn written centuries ago stirs our affections, we remember that a day is coming when we will stand beside its author in the great congregation of the righteous.

May church leaders disciple their flocks to understand and gladly participate in God’s gracious provision of Word-saturated, gospel-adorning corporate worship that magnifies God’s mercy in Christ. And may the Lord’s Day continue to forecast the eternal joy we will one day share around God’s throne.

—Rich Penix serves as the associate pastor at Eden Baptist Church in Burnsville, Minnesota.