Martha Franks Heritage House to Open June 30 in Laurens

The Martha Franks Retirement Community will welcome the public to the grand opening of the Martha Franks Heritage House with a special ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Laurens County Chamber at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

Located on the campus of the Martha Franks Retirement Community in Laurens, S.C., the Heritage House stands as a tribute to the extraordinary life and ministry of Martha Franks, a devoted servant of God who spent 40 years ministering and teaching in China and Taiwan.

Visitors who walk through the home will experience a moving portrait of Martha’s life, faith, and deep love for the Chinese people. The carefully preserved artifacts and displays offer a glimpse into what life was like for her while serving on the mission field and reflect the dedication and compassion that defined her ministry.

Martha Franks was known as a willing servant, a woman of unwavering faith, and a true “prayer warrior.” If she believed God was calling her to a task, she would not allow obstacles or opposition to stand in the way of accomplishing it. Her determination, humility, and trust in God left a profound impression on all who knew her.

Those who met Martha Franks never forgot her. She possessed a warm sense of humor and a unique ability to connect with people of all ages and backgrounds. Her life touched countless individuals, and her influence continues to inspire others today.

As the title of her autobiography so beautifully states, Martha Franks: One Link in God’s Chain, her life became part of a greater story of faith, service, and love. Through the opening of the Heritage House, her lasting legacy will continue to impact future generations.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour the Heritage House to celebrate the remarkable life and ministry of Martha Franks.

— Lynn McQueen is director of community outreach for Martha Franks Retirement Community.