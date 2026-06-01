Retired SCBaptist Deaf Ministry Leader Jerry St. John, 93, Dies After Brief Illness

Jerry St John, 93, of Columbia died May 14, 2026, after a brief illness.

He was a Louisiana native but grew up in Warren, Ark. He was called to the ministry in 1951 and attended Ouachita Baptist University and earned bachelor’s, master’s and a doctorate from Golden Gate Baptist Seminary in Mill Valley, Calif. While serving as music director in 1960 at Calvary Baptist in Berkley, Calif., he began learning sign language. He later served as director of deaf ministries at University Baptist Church in Oakland, Calif., where he interpreted sermons and directed music .

In 1963, he and his wife were appointed by the North American Mission Board as missionaries to the deaf in Mississippi. He established literacy programs and statewide interpreter training while in this role. In 1971, he coordinated with a TV station in Jackson, Miss., to use American Sign Language to broadcast the 5 p.m. news, which enabled the deaf to have this type of access for the first time. He served in this role for 11 years.

In 1975, he and his family moved to Columbia when he accepted a position as field missionary to the deaf. This ministry soon expanded to language program leader for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, with an emphasis on deaf ministries — but also included a ministry in other areas, including migrants. He served with the South Carolina Baptist Convention for 22 years before retiring in 1977. In 1995, he was one of the founders of the Tri-State School of Theology to train deaf pastors. He taught at Tri State after his retirement and served on their advisory committee.

He was an active member at First Baptist Church, Columbia, serving as Sunday School teacher, Bible study leader at retirement homes, deacon, bus driver for the International Ministry, deaf interpreter for sermons, and member of the volunteer building maintenance team.

He was predeceased by his wife, Erkle St. John, and a son, David.