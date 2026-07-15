New and Noteworthy Books — July 2026

God and Country: Upholding Faith, History, and National Identity (B&H Academic, 2026) by John D. Wilsey

Is nationalism always a threat to Christian faith? In this timely work, Wilsey argues that nationalism is a complex phenomenon with varied expressions, some dangerously opposed to Christianity, others potentially compatible with a biblical worldview. Wilsey demonstrates how nationalism can become a surrogate religion, even cloaking itself in Christian language, and illustrates that this danger isn’t confined to one side of the political spectrum.

Examining the unique conditions that have fostered different forms of religiously infused nationalism in America, this book surveys the origins and pitfalls of nationalism, offering a biblically grounded framework for thinking about God and country.

American Exceptionalism and Civil Religion: Reassessing the History of an Idea (IVP Academic, 2015) by John D. Wilsey

Ever since John Winthrop told his fellow colonists in 1630 that they were about to establish a City upon a Hill, the idea of having a special place in history has captured the American imagination. Through centuries of crises and opportunities, many have taken up this theme to inspire the nation. But others have criticized the notion because it implies a sense of superiority, which can fuel racism, warmongering and even idolatry.

Historian John Wilsey traces the historical development of exceptionalism, including its theological meaning and implications for civil religion.

A Patriot’s History of the United States: From Columbus’s Great Discovery to America’s Age of Entitlement (Sentinel, 2014) by Larry Schweikart and Michael Allen

For the past three decades, many history professors have allowed their biases to distort the way America’s past is taught. These intellectuals have searched for instances of racism, sexism, and bigotry in our history while downplaying the greatness of America’s patriots and the achievements of “dead white men.”

As a result, more emphasis is placed on Harriet Tubman than on George Washington; more about the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II than about D-Day or Iwo Jima; more on the dangers we faced from Joseph McCarthy than those we faced from Josef Stalin. A Patriot’s History corrects those doctrinaire biases.

Mere Complementarianism: Male and Female in the Image of God (Christian Focus, 2026) by Denny Burk

This valuable work is a clear, compelling, and timely guide to understanding God’s good design for men and women. Drawing from Scripture, natural law, and the historic Christian tradition, Burk cuts through confusion to present a faithful, accessible vision of biblical complementarianism — one that is rooted in creation, clarified in Scripture, and essential for a flourishing church and home.

With cultural debates intensifying and misconceptions on every side, this book offers clarity where many feel only tension.