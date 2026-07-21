Pawleys Island Pastor, School Leader Facing Charges After Church Employs Sex Offender

A Pawleys Island pastor, his wife, and an academy director are facing multiple charges in connection with a convicted sex offender who was allowed to serve as a custodian at the church where a daycare and school were operating.

Following an investigation by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Don Williams, pastor at Pawleys Island Community Church for 27 years, was arrested July 20 on charges of obstruction of justice, unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing a child’s harm, and criminal conspiracy, according to WMBF News. His wife, Ginny, a guest services director at the church, was charged with criminal conspiracy and obstruction. Both had resigned their positions.

Meanwhile, Jennifer “Niki” Howard, director of Pawleys Island Christian Academy, was charged with unlawfully placing a child at risk or willfully abandoning the child, criminal conspiracy and obstruction, WMBF News reported.

The Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a concerned parent alleging that Pawleys Island Community Church was allowing a registered sex offender, Warren Spence Perry, to be near children attending its daycare and school.

Sheriff Carter Weaver said Perry, who had been arrested in 2020 and convicted of sexual exploitation of a minor in 2023, was determined to be in violation of the terms of his parole. At a press conference, Weaver said that Perry became “what anybody would call employed” by the church after his arrest in 2020. He also has been charged with criminal conspiracy and obstructing justice.

A postandcourier.com article reported that Williams has said he agreed to Perry attending worship, with a stipulation that Perry could not be left alone and was not to be near any children’s area or facility. Williams also said the church had “stringent safeguard and accountability measures in place” monitoring him.

Investigators, however, are continuing to look into any interactions Perry may have had with children and assessing the roles of church elders. Sheriff Weaver said that investigators have discovered “an abundance of evidence” through sworn statements and search warrants, and more arrests could be forthcoming.

Pawleys Island Pastor of Adult Ministries Michael Hodo did not address the church leaders’ arrests specifically, but in a video message the next Sunday he offered compassion to its members who are the hurting.

“These have been some of the hardest days in the history of Pawleys Island Community Church. Many of us are heartbroken. Many of us are angry. Many are confused. Many are disappointed. Many of us are still grieving. Some of you are struggling to know who to trust. Some of you may even be wondering whether you’ll ever be able to trust a church again,” Hodo said.

“If that’s where you are today, I want you to know this. We see you. We love you and we are grieving with you. Our hearts are especially heavy for the children and families who have been affected by these events,” Hodo said. “We grieve for every child whose sense of safety or trust has been shaken. And we are praying that the Lord who is near to the brokenhearted will bring comfort, that He’ll bring healing and peace to them.”

Pawleys Island Community Church is a cooperating church with the South Carolina Baptist Convention, and Executive Director-Treasurer Tony Wolfe has issued the following statement:

“Child sexual abuse is an abomination, a moral and theological aberration causing incalculable harm to children and families. When connected with a Christian leader or congregation, that abuse also brings reproach upon Christ and his church,” Wolfe said. “While the redeeming grace of God is effectually extended to all people of genuine repentance from sin and faith in Jesus Christ, temporal consequences remain, including restrictions regarding access to children.”

SCBaptists are thankful for the “diligent and courageous” PICC members who made their concerns known, Wolfe said. “Our prayers are first and foremost with Pawleys Island children and their families; we pray that the grace of God will calm every fear and comfort every disquieted soul (Psalm 46:1–11, Matt. 11:28–30),” he said.

Encouraging other churches to review governing documents, policies, and procedures pertaining to employment matters and sexual abuse awareness training, Wolfe urged, “Every church should be a safe place for children to come learn about the God who loves them, within the fellowship of saints who embody that love responsibly. Correspondingly, every parent should be able to rest assured that church leaders are making wise decisions to facilitate this kind of care and safety for their children.

“We rejoice that in the vast majority of SCBaptist churches, this is the weekly reality; we lament with great sorrow wherever it is not,” Wolfe said. (To read his full statement, visit scbaptist.org.)