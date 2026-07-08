Why Counseling Belongs in the Church

The Departure from Church-Based Soul Care

For centuries, the church was regarded as the epicenter of personal care. Pastors and priests, using God’s Word, served as primary sources of wisdom, counsel, and confession for church members. In the early church, soul care was practiced through prayer, mutual encouragement, bearing one another’s burdens (Gal. 6:2), and speaking the truth in love (Eph. 4:15). Scripture teaches believers to “admonish one another” (Col. 3:16), to “encourage one another” (Heb. 3:13), and to “love one another” (John 13:34–35). According to Scripture, such care was not extraneous to the life of the church; it was expected. Counseling and pastoral care, therefore, were a natural expression of the church’s corporate spiritual life.

Counseling belongs in the church. The church once served as the center of soul care and remains the proper context for that ministry when guided by the Word of God. Although pastoral counseling and reliance on the Word of God in the local church appear to have declined over the past century, that decline does not diminish the church’s responsibility. Rather, it underscores the urgency of recovering what has been neglected.

The movement away from in-church counseling did not occur in a vacuum. Over the past one hundred years, cultural and philosophical developments have shaped the worldviews of pastors in the evangelical church. These shifts have been reinforced by institutions of higher learning, books, journals, professional organizations, and the growing cultural acceptance of psychology as a primary means of understanding human problems. As a result, many pastors began to use resources in addition to, or in some cases in place of, Scripture when providing pastoral care. The practice of soul care has increasingly shifted from pastors in the church to psychologists and mental health professionals in secular settings.

Counseling Belongs to the Ministry of the Word

At the heart of this issue is worldview. A pastor’s worldview determines the methods and resources he uses when considering counseling services for his congregation. If he believes that the deepest problems of man can be understood and remedied through resources outside Scripture, in ways essential to the cure of souls, he will inevitably move toward integrationist views or outsourced models of care. If, however, he believes that Scripture is sufficient and that God has spoken clearly and authoritatively about man, sin, suffering, sanctification, and hope, he will be more inclined to provide counseling rooted in the ministry of the Word, preferably within the church.

Counseling is a vital part of pastoral ministry. If pastors are called to shepherd the flock through the ministry of the Word, soul care cannot be treated as a secondary task or outsourced by default. Counseling with Scripture fulfills the pastor’s calling to shepherd his flock faithfully. Therefore, counseling belongs within the ordinary work of shepherding God’s people.

Shepherding people with the Word of God is essential to pastoral ministry, and counseling with Scripture is one of the clearest expressions of that task (2 Tim. 3:16–17; Acts 20:28). Scripture makes it clear that the church is responsible for making disciples and teaching them to grow in the likeness of Christ in all they think, say, and do (Col. 1:28; 2 Tim. 2:2; Matt. 28:19–20). Counseling, rightly understood, is one means by which that disciple-making work takes place. When a pastor counsels a suffering, fearful, confused, grieving, or sin-burdened church member with the Word of God, he is not stepping outside the work of ministry; he is fulfilling it.

Biblical Counseling in the Local Church

Biblical counseling is a form of discipleship that belongs in the church. It occurs whenever and wherever God’s people engage in conversations anchored in Scripture, centered on Christ and the gospel, grounded in sound theology, dependent on the Holy Spirit and prayer, directed toward sanctification, and rooted in the life of the church. It is founded in love, attentive to heart issues, comprehensive in understanding, thorough in care, practical and relevant, and oriented toward outreach. It is a personal ministry of God’s Word and is critical for guiding God’s people (Col. 1:28; 2 Tim. 4:2).

Second Timothy 3:16–17 teaches that all Scripture is from God and is profitable for teaching, reproof, correction, and training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete and equipped for every good work. Colossians 3:16 declares that the Word of God is to be used by the church to teach and admonish Christ-followers with wisdom. These truths are central to the question of counseling. If Scripture is sufficient to equip the man of God for every good work, the church must not function as though it were insufficient for the care of souls.

This does not mean pastors never recognize the limits of their experience or ability. Difficult cases do arise, and there are times when additional help may be appropriate. Yet even then, the answer is not to surrender counseling as a ministry of the church. The answer is to strengthen the church’s capacity to care well. Pastors need more robust preparation, churches require better resources, and collaboration among like-minded pastors and counselors should increase. The solution is not less in-church counseling, but more faithful and better-equipped in-church counseling.

Counseling should not remain an insignificant part of church life, nor should it be surrendered by default to outside systems of care. Historically, the church was the epicenter of personal care, and it should be again. Counseling must be returned to the church, where God’s people, who are hurting and struggling, receive guidance rooted in Scripture, sustained by the Holy Spirit, practiced in love, and directed toward sanctification for the glory of God.

— Scott Stephens serves as the counseling pastor at West End Baptist Church in Greenville, S.C. He also serves as the executive director of the Upcountry Biblical Counseling Training Center, a certified ACBC training center.