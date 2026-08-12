2026 Call for Resolutions

Resolutions to be considered at the 2026 SCBaptist Convention Annual Meeting are due by midnight on Oct. 8, 2026.

Submissions must include your name, address, email address, and cell phone number. You must supply the name and address of your church.

Resolutions for this year’s annual meeting, Nov. 9–10 at Riverland Hills Baptist Church should be sent to the Resolutions Committee, c/o Janet Clonts, SCBaptist Convention, 190 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia, SC 29210, or emailed to janetclonts@scbaptist.org.