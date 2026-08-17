Are We Declaring the Whole Counsel of God?

On his final journey to Jerusalem — “constrained by the Spirit, not knowing what will happen to [him] there, except that the Holy Spirit testifies to [him] in every city that imprisonment and afflictions await [him]” — Paul gathered the Ephesian elders at Miletus and made a bold declaration: “I testify to you this day that I am innocent of the blood of all, for I did not shrink from declaring to you the whole counsel of God” (Acts 20:22–23, 26–27). Aware that they would never see each other again (v. 25), he found confidence in his ministry among them — not because he had been eloquent, or relevant, or well-liked, but in the fact that he had left out nothing critical.

Paul’s testimony raises a two-part question for everyone in pastoral ministry: What does it mean to declare the whole counsel of God, and am I doing it? The principal issue isn’t preaching style (voice, tone, delivery, notes or none), oratory (polished or plain), popularity (crowd size, applause, how good people feel walking out), or personality (bold or gentle, extroverted or reserved). Such things may vary for good reasons. What is at stake here is pastoral faithfulness to God and the church. Does the whole Bible get a say in our ministry, or only the parts we or others find comfortable? How we respond to this challenge shapes everything from our sermon calendar to the souls entrusted to our care, as well as our own accounting at last before the Chief Shepherd himself.

What Paul Meant

The phrase “the whole counsel of God” has historically been understood as “all things necessary” for God’s glory, our salvation, and for faith and life (see, e.g., the Philadelphia Confession of Faith, 1742). Paul wasn’t claiming to have declared the whole mind of God (an impossibility), nor to have expounded every single verse in Scripture line by line (an unnecessary standard). Instead, he claimed to have held nothing back that was needed. He didn’t trim the message to fit what people wanted to hear. He wasn’t driven by the fear of man, the desire to be liked, or the urge to keep the peace “at any price.” He wasn’t motivated by convenience, personal ambition, or growth metrics. He provided his hearers with the full scope of God’s revealed will in Scripture — both the parts that comfort and those that convict, the sections that reassure and those that expose, the elements that invite and those that demand.

Of course, this strategy only makes sense if Scripture really is indeed “the only sufficient, certain, and infallible rule of all saving knowledge, faith, and obedience.” Paul tells Timothy that “all Scripture is breathed out by God and profitable for teaching, for reproof, for correction, and for training in righteousness” (2 Tim. 3:16–17). Note the progression from truth to diagnosis to repair to formation. Scripture teaches us the way things really are, exposes where we’ve drifted from it, corrects the drift, and trains us into a settled pattern of righteousness. And if “all Scripture,” every part and the whole, is thus beneficial, then there is no text, passage, or book of the Bible that should not find a place in our preaching and teaching. It is telling that Paul immediately follows his claim about the nature and usefulness of Scripture with a solemn exhortation: “Preach the word; be ready in season and out of season; reprove, rebuke, and exhort, with complete patience and teaching” (2 Tim. 4:2). Why? Because faithfully declaring “the whole counsel of God” in any ministry is life-shaping work. As H.B. Charles likes to say: “It is the will of God to have the Spirit of God use the Word of God to make the children of God look like the Son of God!”

One Story, Not a Menu

In contrast, consider the kind of “preaching” that only mines Scripture for “felt-need” answers, that turns sermons into TED talks with Bible verses attached, that treats the text as raw material for life-coaching tips instead of as God’s authoritative Word for us, and that measures success more by audience approval than by how faithfully the text is handled. “Whole counsel” preaching begins with the biblical passage and lets it set the agenda, even when it raises questions that no one is asking or that make everyone uncomfortable. One method serves the preacher’s popularity. The other serves God’s glory and the church’s health.

What typically gets left out, or downplayed, when “whole counsel” preaching is abandoned? The hard stuff — sin, wrath, hell and eternal punishment, the exclusivity of Christ, repentance, self-denial, the cost of discipleship, the call to suffer for righteousness’ sake, church discipline, and the Bible’s sexual ethic, to name a few. These aren’t fringe topics. They are woven through the entire fabric of Scripture. Avoiding them doesn’t yield a partial gospel; it results in a different gospel (Gal. 1:6–8).

Here is where sound biblical theology matters. The Bible is not a collection of quotable quotes, not a compendium of pithy maxims suitable for t-shirts and bumper stickers, not an encyclopedia of devotional texts and life-verses, not merely a book of rules, or a compilation of prooftexts to batter opponents over the head. The Bible is not the religious equivalent of Grimm’s Fairy Tales or Aesop’s Fables — a mixed bag of interesting stories that teach us basic lessons to motivate and empower us to be better people! The Bible is not a self-help book. It is not a catalog for the personal shopper to pick and choose a good fit for his or her private “spiritual” journey. Rather, the Bible is one unfolding story, one plan, running from Genesis to Revelation, with Christ as its center, bound tightly together by its redemptive-historical-theological unity. This means, among many other things, that there is no such thing as an optional book of the Bible. Leviticus serves the storyline as much as John’s Gospel does. Ecclesiastes is as savingly relevant as Romans. And in our congregational polity, the local church’s health rests directly on what its pulpit feeds them. Are we willing to say everything that must be said?

What It Looks Like on Sunday

“Whole counsel” preaching has a practical shape. It starts with expository, consecutive preaching through books of the Bible as the norm, not the occasional exception. Working through a biblical book — or large portions of a book — verse by verse prevents us from dodging difficult material. The passage’s meaning prescribes the topic, rather than cultural agendas, church preferences, or the preacher’s comfort.

It means preaching doctrine as devotion. The great biblical truths of “God our Savior” (1 Tim. 1:1, 2:3; Titus 1:3, 2:10, 3:4; Jude 25) aren’t mere seminary abstractions to be avoided from the pulpit or in the classroom. They are, inherently, pastoral care. A church that doesn’t understand sin won’t understand grace. A congregation that doesn’t grasp atonement won’t comprehend the cross. A church fed thin doctrine will offer thin praise. Avoid at all costs these two ditches: (1) undevotional theology (a lecture instead of a sermon) and (2) untheological devotion (a pep talk instead of the Word of God).

It means preaching the Old Testament as Christian Scripture, not just historical and moral backstory before the “real” gospel starts in Matthew. After His resurrection — first with two men on the road to Emmaus and then with His disciples — Jesus preached Himself from the whole Old Testament (Luke 24:26–27, 44). So should we.

It also means preaching the bad news alongside the good news — and the bad news is really bad. Its corporate scope is universal, its individual extent is pervasive, its forensic result is guilt, its immediate consequence is wrath, and its final end is death as both a state and a destiny. Comfort that skips conviction is more an anesthetic than an antidote. The gospel is grasped as the “good news of great joy” only by those who come to see and sense their hopeless estate without it.

What This Requires of Us

If you are a pastor, it requires a plan. “Whole counsel” preaching and teaching doesn’t happen by accident. Commit yourself to the Word of God and let it take you where it intends to go.

If you are a church member, it requires a different posture toward hard preaching. The pastor declaring to you “the whole counsel of God” isn’t trying to make you miserable. He is trying to keep you from spiritually starving. Receive the Word not as harshness, but as love. After all, a real test of any church’s health is not how good the sermons make people feel, but whether the church is willing to hear and submit to Scripture that convicts as well as comforts.

This is the way to build resilience. A congregation raised only on “felt-need” sermons, pep talks, and life-coaching will collapse the moment real suffering or real theological error shows up, because nobody prepared them for it. But a church nourished by the whole Bible through the years has categories for suffering, doubt, sin, and grief, because they have already sat under messages that honestly addressed those realities and situated them safely in the gospel.

The Encouragement

The reward is not applause. It’s not a growing platform. It’s a clear conscience before God and a church that has genuinely been fed, a church that can face anything. That’s worth more than name recognition, more than “going viral,” more than being “liked.” It’s worth the preacher’s whole life. Let’s reaffirm together, my brothers, Paul’s deep yearning that day: “I do not account my life of any value nor as precious to myself, if only I may finish my course and the ministry that I received from the Lord Jesus, to testify to the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).

— B. Spencer Haygood serves as a police chaplain after retiring from decades of military service, pastoral ministry, and higher education.