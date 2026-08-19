College Women’s Soccer Kickoff: CSU Falls to Coastal Carolina

CONWAY—The Charleston Southern Buccaneers lost its opening game of the Women’s Soccer season to Coastal Carolina 3-0 on Thursday night at Coastal Carolina Soccer Stadium. The Bucs Sophomore goalkeeper MacKenzie Morotz saved three goals but allowed all three in the loss.

The Bucs combined just two shots on goal, and seven total. The two shots on goal were from Redshirt Junior Defender Delaney Evers and Redshirt Sophomore Midfielder Danika Birch.

The game on August 16 between Jacksonville and Charleston Southern at CSU Soccer Field was cancelled due to inclement weather after 16 minutes of action.

Charleston Southern will host Central Michigan on Thursday at 3 p.m. at CSU Soccer Field in its next matchup.