Iconic Gaither Duo Announces Historic Homecoming Release of Self-penned Songs

Iconic Gospel duo Bill and Gloria Gaither are releasing a first-ever album entirely of songs the two have penned during their marriage and partnership spanning decades.

“You are Loved” features new recordings from the duo’s November 2025 historic “Homecoming” celebration with more than 250 artists at TBN studios in Hendersonville, Tenn., and is one of four projects drawing from the 70 recordings completed there.

The album launched Aug. 11 with the release of its first single, “I Just Feel Like Something Good Is About to Happen,” which the Gaithers penned in 1992, in a new recording featuring Angela Primm and Amy Perry of Selah, along with the voices of the hundreds who joined the Homecoming.

Sandi Patty, Janet Paschal, Jimmy Fortune, Mark Lowry, Wes Hampton, Reggie Smith, Wyatt Austin, Adam Crabb, The Martins and The Isaacs are among the featured artists joining the Gaithers.

“You Are Loved” includes Gaither favorites “Because He Lives,” “Something Beautiful,” “He Touched Me,” “Sinner Saved By Grace,” “It Is Finished,” “I Believe in a Hill Called Calvary” and “There’s Something About That Name” among 17 treasured selections.

The Gaithers have written more than 700 songs, won 10 Grammys, were named American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers’ (ASCAP) songwriters of the century in 2000, and continue to live in the Alexandria home where they reared three children.

“I still believe that when I write a song and shoot it into the air, I have no idea where it’s going to land and what life it’s going to change,” Gloria Gaither said in a news release. “We hear from folks all over the planet who tell us, ‘That arrow landed in my heart.’ I believe in art. After the debates are done, and the news is turned off … art will still speak.”

Bill Gaither, who celebrated his 90th birthday in the spring and has mentored numerous artists, said the 2025 Homecoming he and Gloria hosted marked a special day.

“To stand shoulder to shoulder in praise and song with over 250 artists was awe-inspiring,” the patriarch said. “Vocal performances included Gospel pioneers who helped build this family of singers and musicians, along with new vocal talent delivering this music and message to the next generation.”

The Gaithers will release the full album Sept. 25 as an audio album and full-length DVD. The work will be available on several platforms, including a television premiere on TBN, RFD-TV, The Word Network, Vision, TCT, The Walk TV, TLN, Hope TV, The Miracle Channel, CTS, CTN and Heartland; a radio special on SiriusXM, with selections to be featured on Bill Gaither’s SiriusXM enLighten (Channel 150). Streaming will be available on Gaither TV, with DVD and CD available at Gaither.com. The newly launched GaitherTV channel on XUMO PLAY, available for free across TV, mobile, and tablet devices, will also feature the special.

The album is the second project from the 2025 Homecoming, including the album “I Go to the Rock,” which released in March, with additional releases from the event planned for 2027.

Purchase the single “I Just Feel Like Something Good is About to Happen” here.