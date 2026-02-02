1 Timothy 2: Why and How to Pray

Many years ago, a godly woman who was an eager student of Scripture told me that sometimes it seemed like Paul didn’t like women. Our chapter this month may have provoked that statement; it’s certainly the most controversial in the Pastoral Epistles.

Two points are vital in understanding 1 Timothy 2. First, Christians can get so wrapped up in the ways to interpret the second half of the chapter that they lose sight of the main idea. Paul’s main command is for churches to pray. The second point is that God desires salvation for all (2:4). Only one true God exists, and there is only one mediator (2:5). People must come to God through Christ. The logic of this passage is that the gospel goes forth more quickly in a peaceful and orderly environment. Christians should pray for their leaders and communities so that more people can hear the gospel and come to salvation.

Paul then instructs men and women to pray with integrity. Men should pray without bickering, and women should pray modestly and submissively. When similar commands occur elsewhere in Scripture, neither is gender specific. Men can show off their status through appearance (James 2:2–7), and women can impede worship through quarreling (Phil. 4:2). Paul is, therefore, giving instructions specific to Timothy’s congregation in Ephesus.

The point above helps us to avoid two major errors. The first error is assuming that we should apply every detail of Paul’s instructions. This interpretation would lead us to think that women should never braid their hair or wear pearls, and men should always lift their hands when they pray. The second error is to ignore the commands altogether. Both errors lead people to miss the main point. Braiding hair was a practice of the prostitutes at the temple of Artemis (Acts 19:28), and pearls would have set apart wealthy women in the congregation (1 Tim. 6:17). Women should not dress in a showy or seductive manner, and men shouldn’t promote strife while going to prayer.

What does Paul mean when he tells women to be quiet and not to teach or have authority over men (2:11–12)?

A group of women in Ephesus had been causing problems in the church by following false teachers (2 Tim. 3:6). Living quietly (1 Tim. 2:11–12) is what all Christians should do (2:2). The idea is not that women should never speak. In 1 Corinthians 10–14, Paul had no problems with women praying and prophesying publicly. Living quietly means not causing disturbances and problems. Teaching and having authority are two functions that pastors have (1 Tim. 3:7). Paul is basically telling them not to serve as pastors (2:12). God has created men and women with equal worth but different roles in the church.

Why does Paul then say that women will be saved through childbearing? The context once again helps. The false teachers were forbidding marriage and, therefore, children (1 Tim. 4:3), but raising children pleases God (1 Tim. 5:14). Although God saves women (and men) by grace, He makes that salvation clear through good works. A wonderful example of a good work is rearing children.

Let’s not forget the main command of this passage. Without Christ, people are lost, but God is a missionary God. Churches should be people of prayer.