1 Timothy 5: To Whom Honor is Due

The word “honor” for mainstream society seems outdated, pointless, or even evil. Antebellum aristocracy, public shaming, duels, kamikazes, and even honor killings may come to mind. The church, however, has no need for mainstream society to dictate what she should value. The idea of honor occurs throughout Scripture and dominates 1 Timothy 5 in particular. As Paul instructs Christians “how to behave in the household of God” (1 Tim. 3:15, ESV), he notes three groups of people they should honor.

The first group consists of believers in a local congregation. Paul tells Timothy how to exhort different groups of people in the Ephesian church (1 Tim. 5:1–2). He should treat older men as fathers, older women as mothers, younger men as brothers, and younger women as sisters. In other words, Timothy honors them by treating them like family. The Lord makes a similar point in His own ministry (Mark 3:35). Followers of Christ are part of the same family, and younger leaders should exercise a gentleness and respect to older believers. Churches have no place for ageism (Lev. 19:32).

Widows are the second group of people Paul highlights. The general principles are clear. First, immediate family members are to honor widowed mothers by taking care of them if necessary. Since even non-Christians take care of their own family members, neglecting one’s needy relatives is an action worse than the way unbelievers often act. One demonstrates godliness first by the way one treats family (1 Tim. 5:8, 16). Second, churches should do all that they can to help widowed members. This principle would apply to all the most vulnerable in society.

Third, churches can have certain expectations of those they are supporting. The Ephesian church seems to have supported widows who had made certain commitments to the church. Those commitments required the widows to remain single, and certain widows were breaking those commitments. Integrity was vital in those commitments and expectations, and Paul gives a beautiful picture of what integrity looks like in the life of a widowed mother.

The church elders are the last group Paul mentions in this chapter (1 Tim. 5:17–25). The word “elder” was the term Paul used most frequently for the leadership office for local churches. Christians can honor church elders in several ways. First, they can ensure the elders are provided for. The “double honor” of verse 17 refers to respect and financial provision. The idea is that the church would make sure he receives provision if his pastoral ministry prevents him from working elsewhere. Second, a church can honor elders by refusing to listen to others slander them. Multiple witnesses and impartiality are necessary when a legitimate accusation exists. Third, Christians can honor elders through a public rebuke when elders publicly compromise their integrity. One honors the office through biblical accountability. Fourth, one honors elders through being slow to ordain them. Eventually, time should demonstrate whether they truly love God (5:24–25).