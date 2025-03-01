Amos 3–5: Preparing to Meet God

Perhaps many well-intentioned believers have struggled through the messages of condemnation in the Minor Prophets (Hosea through Malachi). Amos 3–5 contains what many would consider “doom and gloom.” Yet I firmly believe that we will find the Lord’s message through Amos in these chapters just as rich with truth and life as when Amos first recorded them nearly 3,000 years ago. Several key themes emerge.

The first and most obvious theme is the Lord’s promise of punishment. He will hand over the northern kingdom to their enemies (Amos 3:11), and only a fraction will survive (3:12, 5:3). They will go into exile (4:2–3), and their fortresses and defenses will be worthless (5:9). Virgin Israel will fall, never to rise again (5:2).

Why did the Lord promise punishment? The reason was not because Israel had failed to worship the Lord. They were careful to offer sacrifices to Him, to recognize His holy days, to sing His songs, and to give their tithes (Amos 4:4–5, 5:21–23). One problem was that they worshiped other gods in addition to the Lord. Amos refers several times to Bethel, where a major idolatrous shrine was (Amos 4:4, 5:5), and he explicitly names other gods at the end of this section (5:25–26). The sin that Amos mentions the most, however, is oppression by the strong of the weak. The people stored “violence and robbery” (3:10). They oppressed the needy just to grow richer (4:1) and transformed justice into wormwood (5:7 and throughout chapter 5).

A theme is the grace of God. Although the promises of punishment are perhaps more memorable, grace runs through all three chapters. First, God had been gracious to them in the past by redeeming them in Egypt (Amos 3:1). He had also sought to get their attention repeatedly. They experienced famine, drought, blight, plague, war, and social upheaval not because God was (at that point) punishing them; He brought those unpleasant situations so that they would repent and return to Him. The Lord says five times through Amos, “Yet you did not return to me” (4:6, 8, 9, 10, and 11).

God was also gracious in calling them to repent. Although the Lord said that Israel would never rise again — even at one point claiming that the people were “incapable of doing right” (Amos 3:10, CSB) — He holds out the opportunity for them to turn to Him. He longs for them to seek Him, to seek justice, and thus to live (5:4, 14–15). If they would love what is good and hate what is evil, they would escape the coming judgment.

What does this passage say to the Church today? Church membership or even attendance is no guarantee of salvation. Tithing, worship, and praise are all good and necessary activities, but, as Jesus reminds us, they are not sure evidence of salvation (Matthew 23:23–24). Love of God should lead to love of neighbor. How we treat those around us — especially those who will never be able to return a favor — is a major indicator of where we stand with God.

This passage also is one of grace. Everyone who still has breath and hears the Lord’s warnings may turn to Him through Christ and receive forgiveness. Yes, a day will come when the unrepentant will no longer be able to repent, as Amos predicts, but if they heed God’s warning, they will live.

Lastly, this passage brings comfort. The Lord puts every oppressor, every abuser, and every bully on notice. God sees every sin and every injustice, and He will not be mocked (Gal. 6:7–8).