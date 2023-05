Eastview Baptist Church, Pelzer, celebration of “Rev. Jimmy Smith Day” at May 21 homecoming service, 10 a.m. Service begins with singing by the trio “Going Home,” followed by special service to honor Rev. Smith, former pastor at Eastview from 1981 to 1984. Guest preacher: Jacob Hogg (nephew of Jimmy Smith). Catered lunch served in the family life center following the service.