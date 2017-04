Stephen Allen Aylesworth, 61, of Columbia, died Jan. 26, 2017.

Born in New York, he had served as youth pastor of North Columbia Baptist Church for the past 34 years.

He also volunteered with the disaster relief team of Columbia Metro Baptist Association and worked with the association’s state fair ministry. He worked with World Changers and ministered each week at the Oliver Gospel Mission.

Survivors include his wife, Christine Romain Aylesworth, and two daughters.