Obituary: Jack Causey

Richard Wayne “Jack” Causey, 88, of Statesville, N.C., died Nov. 28, 2023.

Born in Meridian, Miss., he was a graduate of Mississippi College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He served as associate minister in Greensboro, N.C., and later served as senior pastor at First Baptist Church, Gaffney, and Pendleton Street Baptist Church, Greenville. He was pastor of First Baptist Church, Statesville, N.C., for 14 years, where he later retired and was named pastor emeritus.

Survivors include two children and three grandsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lib Causey.