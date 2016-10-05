Randy Harling resigns as Connie Maxwell Children’s Home president

Randy Harling, president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, has resigned after serving the South Carolina Baptist Convention-affiliated institution for two years.

“I am sad to announce my resignation from Connie Maxwell Children’s Home, and am grateful for the opportunity to have served here,” Harling said. “God’s mission to rescue vulnerable children will remain strong in the future.”

Harling’s comments were included in a statement released Oct. 5 by Paul Turner, pastor of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Easley and chairman of Connie Maxwell’s board of trustees.

“Rev. Harling has a great heart for vulnerable children,” Turner told the Courier, “and has worked hard in his tenure to help us continue our mission ‘to care for children by developing and strengthening positive relationships in a Christian environment.’ We’re excited for Randy and for what God’s going to do in his life.”

Turner said Steve Shiflet, vice president for business, will serve “as needed” as acting president until an interim president can be named. Connie Maxwell’s board of trustees will meet Nov. 3, at which time Turner hopes a candidate for interim president will be presented to the board.

“All ministries go through periods of change,” Turner said. “Connie Maxwell is in such a transition. We are organizationally structured to remain strong during these times of transition, and we are looking forward to a bright future of ministering to children in South Carolina and celebrating the work God is doing and will do in the lives of these children.”

In his statement, Turner thanked Harling and his wife, Sherri, for “their contributions to the ministry during their time” at Connie Maxwell and said the board of trustees “will be in continued prayer for Rev. Harling and wish him well.”

Harling became Connie Maxwell’s president in September 2014 after serving as pastor of Simpsonville First Baptist Church for 17 years. Harling succeeded Ben Davis, who served at Connie Maxwell for 21 years and was president from 2002-2014.

Following is Turner’s statement:

