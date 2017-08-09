Resolutions for annual meeting due Oct. 8

Resolutions to be considered at the 2017 South Carolina Baptist Convention annual meeting are due by midnight Oct. 8.

Submissions must include the author’s name, address, email address (if applicable), daytime and cell phone numbers, plus the name and address of the submitter’s church.

Resolutions for this year’s annual meeting, to be held Nov. 7-8 at Shandon Baptist Church in Columbia, should be sent to the Resolutions Committee, c/o Jackie McNeal, South Carolina Baptist Convention, 190 Stoneridge Dr., Columbia, S.C., 29210, or emailed to jackiemcneal@scbaptist.org.