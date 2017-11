Eight students earned graduate ministry degrees May 17 from Clamp Divinity School at Anderson University, including the following:

Doctor of ministry in biblical preaching: Timothy Mann of Port Orange, Fla.; Johnnie Bradley of McKinney, Texas; and Charles Hill of Greer.

Master of divinity: Emily Bowen of Anderson, and Christopher Ashley of Easley.

Master of ministry: Annette Bryant of Anderson, Jordan Evans of Anderson, and William Redden of Charlotte, N.C.