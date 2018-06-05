Gardner publishes series on family’s religious journeys

June McManus Gardner, of Gaffney, wife of retired pastor Norman Gardner, has published “The Faith of Our Fathers,” a series of history books chronicling the religious journeys of her family’s ancestors from Europe to America, up to modern times. The books, written as a legacy for the Gardners’ sons and offering a glimpse of post-Reformation European and early American religious traditions, also include information on more than 250 family ancestors and the churches with which they were associated, including more than 20 South Carolina Baptist congregations. “The Faith of Our Fathers” (Vol. 7), an introduction to the series, is available at Amazon.com.

For more information, contact Gardner at junegardner1@gmail.com.