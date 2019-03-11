2018 state CP giving misses mark, but receipts climb overall

South Carolina Baptist churches gave nearly $27.3 million in Cooperative Program gifts through the state convention in 2018, more than the previous year but still shy of the $28 million budgeted for ministry and missions.

Nevertheless, giving through all avenues was up more than $2.3 million over 2017.

Bryan Holley, chief financial officer for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, reported that 2018 CP receipts of $27,285,500 were 2.1 percent — or $558,908 — higher than in 2017.

Holley said 54.5 percent of CP dollars stayed in South Carolina to support the work of the state convention and its affiliated institutions; 41 percent was forwarded to the Southern Baptist Convention; and 4.5 percent ($6.82 million) was sent to provide direct support to the International Mission Board.

The Lottie Moon Christmas Offering provided another $8,203,593 for the IMB. The offering in South Carolina saw a 15.8 percent increase over 2017 giving.

The Annie Armstrong Easter Offering saw a 4.4 percent increase over 2017, with $3,592,035 sent to the North American Mission Board.

The Janie Chapman Offering for State Missions increased 7 percent over 2017, as $1,761,913 was given by churches to support state missions. The goal, which was $1,750,000, had not been exceeded since 2007.

Holley reported that total gifts from South Carolina Baptist churches received by the SCBC in 2018 was $42,771,834, a 5.8 percent increase over 2017.