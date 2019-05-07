Obituary: David Mack Haynie

David Mack “Diesel” Haynie, 77, of Belton, died March 22, 2019, after an extended illness.

A native of Belton, he attended Anderson College and Erskine College, and was a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. He supported his growing family during those years by working at the Texas Refinery and LTV Aerospace as a quality control engineer.

From 1972 until 1984, he served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Wagener; associate pastor at Eastlan Baptist Church, Greenville; minister of education and youth at Cedar Spring Baptist Church, Spartanburg; and pastor of Pelham Road Baptist Church, Greenville.

In 1984, he accepted a teaching position at Florida Baptist Theological College in Graceville, Fla., where he served as professor of theology/pastoral ministry until 1993. From there, he assumed a department head/professorship position in the Christian studies department at North Greenville University, where he retired in 2015.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Wanda Turner Haynie, two children and two grandchildren.