Charleston Southern breaks records again with Christmas shoeboxes

Charleston Southern University has packed the most Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes of any college or university in the nation for the fifth year in a row, with a total of 13,601 boxes in 2023.

“Every area of campus participated in packing shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child,” said Jody Jennings, vice president of student life and dean of students. “It was a joy to see students, staff, and faculty all united in the effort to pack a record-breaking 13,601 boxes. These boxes will be sent around the world and carry with them the message of Jesus Christ. Only eternity will reveal the impact the CSU community has made through our efforts. Charleston Southern University is passionate about integrating faith in serving.”

Charleston Southern has packed OCC boxes for numerous years, but Laurie Diel, executive administrative assistant for the VP of student life and special events manager, challenged the campus in 2019 to do more. CSU collected 5,029 boxes in 2019 and has increased the number each year since.