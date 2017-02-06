North Greenville event trains spotlight on Martin Luther, father of Protestant Reformation

In this 500th-anniversary year of the beginning of the Protestant Reformation, a Baptist seminary professor will deliver a lecture on Martin Luther April 11 at North Greenville University.

Open to the public and starting at 7 p.m. at the Hayes Ministry Center, the free event will feature Jason Duesing, academic provost and professor of historical theology at Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Mo., lecturing on “Freedom Found Under an Umbrella: The Life and Thought of Martin Luther.”

Duesing is the author of “Seven Summits in Church History.” North Greenville University is located at 7801 North Tigerville Road in Tigerville. For more information, contact Frankie Melton at 803-288-6168.