Baptist Foundation announces search process

The Baptist Foundation of South Carolina has formed a search committee to seek the next president to succeed Barry B. Edwards, who will retire at the end of August.

The committee is chaired by former board chairman Tom Cothran of Columbia. Other committee members include board members and a representative from the South Carolina Baptist Convention.

A candidate profile and information required for interested applicants will be posted on the “Presidential Search” page of the foundation’s website at www.baptistfoundationsc.org. Applications will be accepted during the month of May.

Founded in 1949, the Baptist Foundation of South Carolina is one of seven partner institutions of the SCBC. The foundation serves churches and partner ministries through legacy planning services, endowment management, investments for churches, and campaign stewardship consulting.