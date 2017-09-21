Anderson University to host lecture Sept. 26 commemorating 500th anniversary of Protestant Reformation

Timothy George, dean of Beeson Divinity School and a widely published church historian, will speak on “The Heart Yearning for Grace: Martin Luther’s Road to Reformation Faith” as part of Anderson University’s celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

The public lecture will be Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 7:00 p.m. in the university’s Student Center Theater. There is no charge to attend.

2017 is the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther posting his 95 theses on the church door in Wittenburg, Germany — an event that helped launch what became the Protestant Reformation. The public lecture is one of several events at Anderson University being held in recognition of this milestone in the history of the Christian church.

George has been the dean of Beeson Divinity School since its inception in 1988. He serves as senior theological advisor for Christianity Today, and is on the editorial advisory boards of First Things and Books & Culture. George is the general editor of the Reformation Commentary on Scripture, a 28-volume series of 16th-century exegetical comment. A prolific author, he has written more than 20 books and regularly contributes to scholarly journals.

“Dr. George is one of the foremost American authorities on issues relating to the Reformation, and we are delighted that he will be sharing his insights with students, faculty and other guests at Anderson University,” said Michael Duduit, dean of Anderson’s College of Christian Studies and Clamp Divinity School. “This is an event which will be of interest to anyone who enjoys history and the study of theology, and we hope many area residents will join us.”

For additional information, contact the College of Christian Studies at (864) 328-1809.