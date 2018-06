Jimmy Napier recently retired from full-time pastoral ministry after serving eight years as pastor of Gloverville First Baptist Church (Aiken Association). He has spent 46 years as a minister and evangelist in North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, in addition to his tenure at Gloverville. He and his wife, Barbara, will reside in North Augusta. He is available to pastors and churches for revivals, interim pastorates and pulpit supply at 803-517-0503.