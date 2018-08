Ronald Jay Humes, 86, of Union, died July 30, 2018.

A native of Indiana, he was a graduate of Bible Baptist College in Springfield, Mo. He was a retired minister of 50 years. He served churches in Indiana and South Carolina.

Survivors include his wife of 12 years, Joan M. Stephens Humes, one son, three stepsons, 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his first wife of 50 years, Martha Fincher Humes.