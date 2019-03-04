Obituary: James Randal Baker

James Randal Baker, 96, of North Augusta, died Jan. 20, 2019.

A graduate of North Greenville Junior College and Furman University, he was a World War II veteran and served in the U.S. Navy, attached to the Marine Corps as a combat medic.

In his 60 years as an ordained minister, he served the following South Carolina Baptist churches: St. Matthews, in Grover; Parisview, Greenville; Friendship, North Charleston; Steedman, Leesville; and Ward. He also served as interim pastor at several churches in the Batesburg-Leesville area.

Survivors include two children, three grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, the late Betty King Baker.