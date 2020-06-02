Parliamentarian Barry McCarty to join Truett McConnell faculty

Barry McCarty, longtime parliamentarian for the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meetings, will join the faculty of Truett McConnell University as professor of rhetoric and communication. McCarty also will develop and serve as dean of the university’s new School of Communications.

McCarty has acquired more than 600 platform hours at SBC annual meetings since he began his tenure as parliamentarian in 1986 under the presidency of Charles Stanley. McCarty has served under 17 SBC presidents.

A native of Atlanta, he served 22 years as a pastor in Georgia, Ohio and Texas, and has served on the faculty or administration of Cincinnati Christian University, the University of Pittsburgh, Mid-Atlantic University, Reformed Presbyterian Theological Seminary, and, for the past five years, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.